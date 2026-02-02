Herbs That Aid In Digestion Naturally

There are various digestive herbs that boost gut function. According to various studies and journals, people can easily reap their health benefits when they are consumed in moderation.

The bulbous root can stimulate digestive enzymes and reduce nausea, bloating and gastric discomfort.


Ginger (Adrak)

The green herb helps with relieving gas and bloating, along with soothing the stomach lining.


Mint (Pudina)

They help with reducing gas and acidity when consumed after meals.

Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

There is a strong digestive stimulant in ajwain which makes it ideal for being a digestive aid.

Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

It is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant that supports liver health and aids in digestion.

Turmeric (Haldi)

The herb helps in soothing the stomach lining and helps with acid influx and gastritis.

Liquorice Root (Mulethi)

The cooling herb helps reduce acidity and improve digestion.

Coriander (Dhaniya)

