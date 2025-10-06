Herbs For Better Gut Microbiome

Image Credit: Unsplash


A healthy gut microbiome is crucial because it supports digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental health. An imbalance is linked with issues like bloating, obesity, diabetes, mood disorders, and weakened immunity. Herbs with antimicrobial, prebiotic, and anti-inflammatory compounds can naturally nourish and balance gut bacteria, helping the digestive system function smoothly.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects that support beneficial bacteria growth and reduce gut inflammation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fenugreek

Rich in soluble fibre, fenugreek acts as a prebiotic, feeding healthy gut microbes and aiding smooth digestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Coriander 

Coriander seeds and leaves have antimicrobial properties that balance harmful bacteria while supporting digestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Holy basil 

Tulsi reduces harmful gut pathogens and has adaptogenic properties that support gut–brain axis health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Peppermint

Menthol in peppermint soothes the gut lining, reduces IBS-related discomfort, and improves microbial diversity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fennel seeds

Fennel aids in digestion, reduces bloating, and supports a balanced microbiome by reducing gut pathogens.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Licorice root

Licorice or Mulethi has anti-inflammatory effects and helps restore gut lining health, indirectly promoting a diverse microbiome.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com