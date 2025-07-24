Herbal Teas To Improve Digestion


Most herbal teas possess anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and carminative properties that help soothe the gut, stimulate digestive enzymes.

Peppermint tea

This tea leaves a cooling effect on the body and soothes the stomach and relaxes digestive muscles. It helps relieve symptoms of gas, bloating, and indigestion.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a powerful digestive aid that stimulates saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes. It helps reduce bloating, nausea, and cramps caused by indigestion.

Fennel tea

Fennel seeds are well-known for their digestive properties. Drinking fennel tea helps stimulate digestive juices and relieve gas. 

Ajwain tea

Ajwain is a time-tested remedy for indigestion and gas. Drinking ajwain tea boosts enzyme production and improves appetite and bowel health.

Cumin tea

Boiled cumin seeds in water create a warming tea that aids digestion and helps reduce bloating.

Coriander seed tea

Coriander seeds help ease indigestion, acidity, and bloating.

Lemongrass tea

Drinking lemongrass tea aids digestion by stimulating the digestive tract and acting as a mild diuretic. Its antibacterial properties help prevent gut infections 

