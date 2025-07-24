Herbal Teas To Improve Digestion

Image Credits: Pexels
Most herbal teas possess anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and carminative properties that help soothe the gut, stimulate digestive enzymes.
This tea leaves a cooling effect on the body and soothes the stomach and relaxes digestive muscles. It helps relieve symptoms of gas, bloating, and indigestion.
Ginger tea is a powerful digestive aid that stimulates saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes. It helps reduce bloating, nausea, and cramps caused by indigestion.
Fennel seeds are well-known for their digestive properties. Drinking fennel tea helps stimulate digestive juices and relieve gas.
Ajwain is a time-tested remedy for indigestion and gas. Drinking ajwain tea boosts enzyme production and improves appetite and bowel health.
Boiled cumin seeds in water create a warming tea that aids digestion and helps reduce bloating.
Coriander seeds help ease indigestion, acidity, and bloating.
Drinking lemongrass tea aids digestion by stimulating the digestive tract and acting as a mild diuretic. Its antibacterial properties help prevent gut infections
