Herbal Hacks For Better Gut Health

Certain herbs have been traditionally used and now increasingly studied for supporting digestion, reducing bloating, and balancing gut microbes. Many herbs act as mild carminatives (reducing gas), antimicrobials, or prebiotic sources that nurture healthy bacteria. When used in moderation, they can complement a fibre-rich diet, hydration, and overall lifestyle in improving gut health.

Ginger

Ginger stimulates digestive enzymes, reduces bloating, and eases nausea naturally.

Peppermint 

Peppermint soothes irritable bowel symptoms and relaxes gut muscles for smoother digestion.

Fennel seeds 

Fennel seeds also known as saunf acts as a carminative, relieves gas, and freshens breath after meals.

Turmeric 

The curcumin compound found in Turmeric has anti-inflammatory effects that may protect gut lining.

Triphala 

Triphala is a traditional Ayurvedic blend that supports bowel regularity and detoxification. It is made of: amla, haritaki and bibhitaki.

Cumin

Cumin also known as jeera locally, boosts digestive juices, helps reduce acidity, and supports nutrient absorption.

Aloe vera juice 

Aloe vera juice offers mild laxative effects and supports gut motility when taken in small amounts.

