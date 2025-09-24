Herbal Hacks For Better Gut Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Certain herbs have been traditionally used and now increasingly studied for supporting digestion, reducing bloating, and balancing gut microbes. Many herbs act as mild carminatives (reducing gas), antimicrobials, or prebiotic sources that nurture healthy bacteria. When used in moderation, they can complement a fibre-rich diet, hydration, and overall lifestyle in improving gut health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Ginger stimulates digestive enzymes, reduces bloating, and eases nausea naturally.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Peppermint soothes irritable bowel symptoms and relaxes gut muscles for smoother digestion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fennel seeds also known as saunf acts as a carminative, relieves gas, and freshens breath after meals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The curcumin compound found in Turmeric has anti-inflammatory effects that may protect gut lining.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Triphala is a traditional Ayurvedic blend that supports bowel regularity and detoxification. It is made of: amla, haritaki and bibhitaki.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cumin also known as jeera locally, boosts digestive juices, helps reduce acidity, and supports nutrient absorption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Aloe vera juice offers mild laxative effects and supports gut motility when taken in small amounts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: