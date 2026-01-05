Heat Therapy Hacks For Stress Relief

Image Credit: Unsplash


Recent studies suggest that strategic thermal stress can rewire the nervous system, offering an effective way to protect your body from anxiety and burnout.

Image Credit: Unsplash

The Sauna-Cold Plunge

Alternating with 15 minutes of intense heat and a 60-second cold burst can reactivate the brain's functioning.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pre-Sleep Passive Heating Ritual

A 20-minute soak in 40-degree water precisely 90 minutes before bed can trigger a circadian dump of core temperature.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Activating Proteins

Studies indicate that water immersion can boost misfolded proteins caused by emotional and physical stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Lowering Body Heat

Using thermal pants or lower-body immersion for those who find saunas difficult can effectively lower body heat. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

​Molecular Stress Reduction

Using heated weighted blankets can mimic the physiological effect of a hug, thus stimulating the release of oxytocin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wearable Warmth

Brain Fertiliser Protocol

Engaging in a 20-minute hot water immersion (42 degrees Celsius) can trigger a surge in brain-derived neurotrophic factor and lower overall stress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Exercise Mimic For Calmness

Studies suggest that through using localised heat wraps on large muscle groups, the stiffness caused by tense muscles can be eased.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com