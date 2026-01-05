Heat Therapy Hacks For Stress Relief

Image Credit: Unsplash
Recent studies suggest that strategic thermal stress can rewire the nervous system, offering an effective way to protect your body from anxiety and burnout.
Alternating with 15 minutes of intense heat and a 60-second cold burst can reactivate the brain's functioning.
A 20-minute soak in 40-degree water precisely 90 minutes before bed can trigger a circadian dump of core temperature.
Studies indicate that water immersion can boost misfolded proteins caused by emotional and physical stress.
Using thermal pants or lower-body immersion for those who find saunas difficult can effectively lower body heat.
Using heated weighted blankets can mimic the physiological effect of a hug, thus stimulating the release of oxytocin.
Engaging in a 20-minute hot water immersion (42 degrees Celsius) can trigger a surge in brain-derived neurotrophic factor and lower overall stress.
Studies suggest that through using localised heat wraps on large muscle groups, the stiffness caused by tense muscles can be eased.
