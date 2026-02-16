Heart-Healthy Habits You Can Start Today

Image Credit: Pexels
To maintain heart health, you need to practise certain habits that can make your heart healthy.
Image Credit: Pexels
You need to walk for at least 7,000 to 10,000 steps to keep your heart health in check.
Image Credit: Pexels
Diets that are rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can lower blood pressure and cholesterol.
Image Credit: Pexels
The first drink of the day should be a glass of water to hydrate your body and lower blood pressure and heart stress.
Image Credit: Pexels
You need seven to nine hours of undisturbed sleep to reduce the risk of hypertension and abnormal heartbeat.
Image Credit: Pexels
If you tend to get stressed daily, then using strategies to keep it under control can ensure your heart remains healthy.
Image Credit: Pexels
The exact levels of your heart risk factors should be kept under control by assessing them biannually through blood panels.
Image Credit: Pexels
Processed foods contain high salt and sugars that can weaken overall heart function, so control is necessary.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: