Heart-Healthy Habits You Can Start Today

Image Credit: Pexels

To maintain heart health, you need to practise certain habits that can make your heart healthy.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

You need to walk for at least 7,000 to 10,000 steps to keep your heart health in check.


Move More, Sit Less

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Diets that are rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can lower blood pressure and cholesterol.


Eat Smart, Not Strict

                 Image Credit: Pexels

The first drink of the day should be a glass of water to hydrate your body and lower blood pressure and heart stress.

Hydrate In The Morning

                 Image Credit: Pexels

You need seven to nine hours of undisturbed sleep to reduce the risk of hypertension and abnormal heartbeat.

Prioritise Sleep

                 Image Credit: Pexels

If you tend to get stressed daily, then using strategies to keep it under control can ensure your heart remains healthy.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Your Stress

The exact levels of your heart risk factors should be kept under control by assessing them biannually through blood panels.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Monitor Your Numbers

Processed foods contain high salt and sugars that can weaken overall heart function, so control is necessary.

                 Image Credit: Pexels


Limit Processed Foods

Image Credit: Pexels

