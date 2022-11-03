Ways To Lower Your Cholesterol

Image Credit: Unsplash
If your cholesterol levels are high, you might have fatty deposits in your blood vessels. Over time, these deposits thicken and restrict the amount of blood that can pass through your arteries.
Any disturbance in the smooth flow of blood inside the body can put you at a higher risk of diseases related to heart and much more. To help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels, here are a few tips that might help.
Extra body weight can lead to unhealthy cholesterol levels inside the body. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine to ensure a healthy BMI.
Stretch a muscle or group of muscles as far as you can without experiencing pain, and hold the position for at least 20 seconds. Do this 2-4 times.
Smoking significantly increases the risk of heart disease and poor cholesterol levels. It promotes the development of plaque inside the arteries. If you smoke, try quitting or seek medical help if unable to do so.
Fibre keeps you full for longer. It promotes weight loss as well as help in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Fruits, vegetables and whole grains are excellent sources of fibre.
Foods with trans fats are harmful to your heart health. Fried fast foods and baked items are generally loaded with trans fats. You should always check labels of food items to avoid consumption of unnecessary trans fats.
If your cholesterol levels are unhealthy, seek medical help to avoid any severe complication. You doctor may prescribe you cholesterol-lowering medication.
