Healthy Twists On Christmas Classics

You don't have to sacrifice your favourite traditions to maintain your health goals this year. These simple ingredient swaps bring the flavour without the heavy caloric load.
Enhance the natural sweetness of carrots and parsnips with herbs rather than oil.
Swap out heavy sour cream for high-protein, low-fat Greek yoghurt.
Use applesauce, mashed bananas, or maple syrup in your holiday baking.
Opt for turkey breast or roasted salmon as a lighter alternative to honey-glazed ham.
Create a festive "mocktail" to reduce liquid calories from sugary sodas.
Increase fibre content in your breads and cookies by using oat or almond flour.
Serve bite-sized versions of classics to enjoy the taste without overindulging.
