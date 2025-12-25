Healthy Twists On Christmas Classics

You don't have to sacrifice your favourite traditions to maintain your health goals this year. These simple ingredient swaps bring the flavour without the heavy caloric load.

Enhance the natural sweetness of carrots and parsnips with herbs rather than oil.

Roast Veggies Instead Of Frying

Swap out heavy sour cream for high-protein, low-fat Greek yoghurt.

Use Greek Yoghurt For Creamy Dips

Swap Refined Sugar For Natural Sweeteners

Use applesauce, mashed bananas, or maple syrup in your holiday baking.

Choose Lean Proteins

Opt for turkey breast or roasted salmon as a lighter alternative to honey-glazed ham.

Infuse Water With Berries And Mint

Create a festive "mocktail" to reduce liquid calories from sugary sodas.

Bake With Whole-Grain Flour

Increase fibre content in your breads and cookies by using oat or almond flour.

Control Portions With Mini-Appetisers

Serve bite-sized versions of classics to enjoy the taste without overindulging.

