Healthy Swaps For Everyday Snacking

Snacking can be a powerful way to maintain energy levels throughout the day. But making smart choices when it comes to everyday snacking is the key that will unlock a healthy diet.
The cocoa concentration in unsweetened dark chocolate can become a healthy snack alternative to additive-laced candies.
The nutrient-packed dates are a healthier snacking option that can increase satiety and provide a vitamin and nutrient boost. Instead of eating 4-5 cookies, eating 2 dates is a healthy choice.
Vitamin D-rich foods like eggs, fatty fish (salmon, cod, mackerel), mushrooms and fortified dairy products can improve vitamin D levels.
The probiotics and antioxidant-packed yogurt with berries can supplement the high caloric value artificially flavoured snack.
A chilled or room-temperature iced tea is a great drink for a snack break; instead of chugging a soda can, naturally sweetened iced tea can add a controlled caffeine boost.
The high-calcium plain roasted chanas are a great healthy replacement for processed chips that contain addictive flavourings and additives.
The nutrient-packed sweet potato wedges contain high amounts of vitamins and minerals that can replace the deep-fried nutrient nutrient-deficient potato fries that are high in starch and fats.
The process of cold pressing juices helps preserve the nutritional value and control the added sugar content normally found in packaged juices.
The unprocessed whole cheese blocks provide vitamin D and healthy fats, while processed cheese blocks and slices strip the naturally found vitamins and minerals.
