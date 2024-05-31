Healthy Summer Drinks To Try

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

During summer, it is essential to keep yourself hydrated to stay cool and prevent health issues. Other than water, here are some refreshing and healthy beverages that can help keep the heat at bay.

Image Credit: Pexels

Lemonade

Lemonade is a classic summer drink. It helps to cleanse your body with its detoxifying properties. Drinking lemonade also helps to cope up with heat exhaustion.

Image Credit: Pexels

Buttermilk

Made from yogurt, buttermilk works wonders in reducing body heat and preventing dehydration.Buttermilk is also an excellent probiotic that can help ensure a healthy gut.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice is a low-calorie, refreshing drink that also provides your body with essential nutrients and minerals.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Coconut water

Coconut water is an all-time favourite summer thirst quencher in tropical countries. It is a natural electrolyte and has high potassium content. 

Image Credit: Pexels 

Bael juice

Bael juice is an energy booster which is loaded with riboflavin and vitamin B which play a vital role in maintaining the body's energy supply during hot days.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Sattu drink

Sattu is highly nutritious and provides instant energy. It is also cooling and helps maintain hydration levels. It is also an excellent source of protein.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Aam panna

Aam panna is rich in vitamins and electrolytes, which prevent dehydration and replenish lost nutrients. The cooling properties of raw mango help reduce body heat. 

Image Credit: Pexels 

Image Credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here