Healthy Sugar Alternatives
Image credit: Getty
Why sugar is unhealthy
White refined sugar gives you empty calories. Excess intake in the form of desserts & sweets can lead to obesity, diabetes & heart disease.
Image credit: Getty
Avoid hidden sugar
Avoid hidden sugar sources like ketchups, biscuits, bread, aerated drinks & packaged fruit juices. Avoid processed & packaged food to control sugar intake.
Image credit: Getty
Know the risks
High sugar intake can interfere with hormones that regulate hunger & satiety, leading to increased calorie intake, weight gain & poor oral health.
Video credit: Getty
... Some more
It can also affect your metabolism, leading to higher insulin and fat storage. Sugar is addictive in nature. It releases dopamine in reward centre of the brain.
Video credit: Getty
Healthy alternatives
High sugar intake can increase cravings and make you overeat. To avoid these side effects, there are a few healthy sugar alternatives that you can bank on.
Image credit: Getty
Honey
Honey contains vitamins, minerals & antioxidants. Phenolic acid & flavonoids in honey can help reduce risk of diabetes, obesity, inflammation.
Image credit: Getty
Coconut sugar
It is extracted from sap of the coconut palm. It contains iron, calcium & potassium. It has a low glycaemic index than sugar, but is still high in calories.
Image credit: Getty
Dates
They contain sugar but are packed with fibre. They have a low glycemic index. Fibre in dates slows down the release of sugar in blood, preventing a blood sugar spike.
Image credit: Getty
Jaggery
Jaggery is unrefined sugar, obtained from raw, concentrated sugarcane juice. This natural sweetener can help in treating cough, cold, and can also boost immunity.
Image credit: Getty
Maple Syrup
It contains traces of iron, zinc, potassium and manganese. Its antioxidant content is higher than honey. It has low glycaemic index but can raise blood sugar.
Image credit: Getty
Point to note
These alternatives are healthier than sugar, but they should be used sparingly. They are natural and offer health benefits. Keep in mind that moderation is the key.
Video credit: Getty
For More Stories
like this click here
Video credit: Getty doctor.ndtv.com