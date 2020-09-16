Healthy Sugar Alternatives


Why sugar is unhealthy

White refined sugar gives you empty calories. Excess intake in the form of desserts & sweets can lead to obesity, diabetes & heart disease. 

Avoid hidden sugar

Avoid hidden sugar sources like ketchups, biscuits, bread, aerated drinks & packaged fruit juices. Avoid processed & packaged food to control sugar intake.

Know the risks

High sugar intake can interfere with hormones that regulate hunger & satiety, leading to increased calorie intake, weight gain & poor oral health.

... Some more

It can also affect your metabolism, leading to higher insulin and fat storage. Sugar is addictive in nature. It releases dopamine in reward centre of the brain. 

Healthy alternatives

High sugar intake can increase cravings and make you overeat. To avoid these side effects, there are a few healthy sugar alternatives that you can bank on. 

Honey

Honey contains vitamins, minerals & antioxidants. Phenolic acid & flavonoids in honey can help reduce risk of diabetes, obesity, inflammation. 

Coconut sugar

It is extracted from sap of the coconut palm. It contains iron, calcium & potassium. It has a low glycaemic index than sugar, but is still high in calories. 

Dates

They contain sugar but are packed with fibre. They have a low glycemic index. Fibre in dates slows down the release of sugar in blood, preventing a blood sugar spike.

Jaggery

Jaggery is unrefined sugar, obtained from raw, concentrated sugarcane juice. This natural sweetener can help in treating cough, cold, and can also boost immunity. 

Maple Syrup

It contains traces of iron, zinc, potassium and manganese. Its antioxidant content is higher than honey. It has low glycaemic index but can raise blood sugar.

Point to note

These alternatives are healthier than sugar, but they should be used sparingly. They are natural and offer health benefits. Keep in mind that moderation is the key. 

