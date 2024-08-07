Healthy Snacks You Can Enjoy This Rainy Season

Image Credit: Unsplash
Rainy seasons call for cozy, healthy snacks. Here are some nutritious options.
A crunchy, high-protein snack that's easy to make and perfect for rainy days.
A mix of dried fruits and nuts provides a balance of sweetness and crunch with plenty of nutrients.
Lightly fried vegetable fritters made with chickpea flour, packed with vitamins and fibre.
A whole-grain snack that's easy to make and can be flavoured with healthy seasonings like nutritional yeast or spices.
A creamy, sweet snack that's rich in probiotics and antioxidants.
Whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado and a sprinkle of salt and pepper for a nutrient-dense snack.
A healthier alternative to regular fries, packed with fiber and vitamins.
Blend leafy greens with fruits and a liquid base for a nutrient-packed, hydrating snack.
