Healthy Snacks You Can Enjoy This Rainy Season

Introduction

Rainy seasons call for cozy, healthy snacks. Here are some nutritious options.

Roasted Chickpeas

A crunchy, high-protein snack that's easy to make and perfect for rainy days.

Fruit and Nut Mix

A mix of dried fruits and nuts provides a balance of sweetness and crunch with plenty of nutrients.

Vegetable Pakoras

Lightly fried vegetable fritters made with chickpea flour, packed with vitamins and fibre.

Homemade Popcorn

A whole-grain snack that's easy to make and can be flavoured with healthy seasonings like nutritional yeast or spices.

Yogurt with Honey

A creamy, sweet snack that's rich in probiotics and antioxidants.

Avocado Toast

Whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado and a sprinkle of salt and pepper for a nutrient-dense snack.

Sweet Potato Fries

A healthier alternative to regular fries, packed with fiber and vitamins.

Green Smoothies

Blend leafy greens with fruits and a liquid base for a nutrient-packed, hydrating snack.

