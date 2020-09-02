Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend

Image Credit: Getty
Having a healthy morning routine is likely to benefit you for the whole day. Starting your day by eating right, meditating or exercising sets the right tone for the rest of the day.
There are many things that you can do to make your mornings healthier. Nutrition definitely comes first. A well-fed body can enable you to function efficiently throughout the day.
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends eating soaked raisins and kesar within 15 minutes of rising. You can also have a handful of soaked almonds, black raisins or a banana first thing in the morning.
Starting your day with soaked nuts like amonds or soaked rasins, a banana or any other fruit, can reduce period pain, prevent constipation, improve skin quality, reduce fizzy hair, and improve hormonal balance.
Drink water after having nuts or a fruit. Avoid having tea or coffee on an empty stomach. It can make you feel stressed, which one may mistake for feeling awake and/or energised.
Starting your day with a stimulant like tea, coffee or cigarette can increase heart rate, says Rujuta Diwekar. It can hamper fat burning. Caffeine, if had on an empty stomach, can also lead to acidity.
Meditation helps in keeping the mind focused, calms nerves and supports inner peace. Meditation is a stress-busting activity that can align your mind and body.
Exercising in the morning can improve blood circulation and can make you feel energised throughout the day. Regular exercise can help you lose weight and become fitter and stronger.
Having a filling, nutritious, hot and homemade breakfast can give a healthy kickstart to your day. Poha, ajwain parantha, idli and moong dal cheela can be good options.
