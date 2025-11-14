Healthy Hot Beverages For Winter

Other than coffee and black tea, here are some healthy hot beverages perfect for winter evenings.

Herbal tea

Choose from a variety of herbs like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger. These teas can provide warmth and have soothing properties that help with digestion and relaxation.

Green tea

Rich in antioxidants, green tea is a great choice for a warm drink. You can add lemon or honey for extra flavour and benefits.

Turmeric Milk

Haldi doodh has anti-inflammatory properties. Add a pinch of black pepper to enhance the absorption of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric.

Cinnamon Apple Cider

 Heat up unsweetened apple cider and add a cinnamon stick. This spicy, warming drink is comforting.

Desi Chai

A traditional Indian beverage made with black tea infused with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger.

Hot Cocoa

Make a healthier version using unsweetened cocoa powder, a dash of vanilla extract, and a sweetener of your choice (like honey or maple syrup).

Bone Broth

Packed with nutrients, bone broth can provide warmth and comfort.

