Healthy Hot Beverages For Winter

Image Credit: Pexels
Other than coffee and black tea, here are some healthy hot beverages perfect for winter evenings.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
Choose from a variety of herbs like chamomile, peppermint, or ginger. These teas can provide warmth and have soothing properties that help with digestion and relaxation.
Image Credit: Pexels
Rich in antioxidants, green tea is a great choice for a warm drink. You can add lemon or honey for extra flavour and benefits.
Image Credit: Pexels
Haldi doodh has anti-inflammatory properties. Add a pinch of black pepper to enhance the absorption of curcumin, the active compound in turmeric.
Image Credit: Pexels
Heat up unsweetened apple cider and add a cinnamon stick. This spicy, warming drink is comforting.
Image Credit: Pexels
A traditional Indian beverage made with black tea infused with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger.
Image Credit: Pexels
Make a healthier version using unsweetened cocoa powder, a dash of vanilla extract, and a sweetener of your choice (like honey or maple syrup).
Image Credit: Pexels
Packed with nutrients, bone broth can provide warmth and comfort.
For More Stories
like this check out:
Image Credit: Pexels