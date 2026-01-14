Image Credit: Unsplash
What you eat greatly influences your health. To keep your health optimal in winter without gaining weight, you must make smart choices when it comes to grocery shopping. Try these healthy grocery swaps for winter.
Milk tea can lead to digestive issues while herbal teas are often low in calories and calming.
Pre-packed cereals are abundant in sugar and low in fibre, try homemade oatmeal for better health.
Store-bought soups are often abundant in salt and low in nutrients, try making soups and broths at home to stay warm.
Sweets like gajar halwa and laddoos are popular in winter but seasonal fruits are healthier if you crave something sweet.
Eating whole grains such as ragi and bajra can boost winter digestion and also reduce sugar cravings.
Avoid chips are they are high in calories and low in nutrients, baked sweet potato wedges can boost digestion.
Lean proteins such as chicken and fish can help reduce sugar cravings while also boost mood in winter.
