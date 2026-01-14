Healthy Grocery Swaps For Winter 

What you eat greatly influences your health. To keep your health optimal in winter without gaining weight, you must make smart choices when it comes to grocery shopping. Try these healthy grocery swaps for winter.

Swap milk tea for herbal tea

Milk tea can lead to digestive issues while herbal teas are often low in calories and calming.

Swap cereal for oatmeal

Pre-packed cereals are abundant in sugar and low in fibre, try homemade oatmeal for better health. 

Swap store-bought for homemade soup

Store-bought soups are often abundant in salt and low in nutrients, try making soups and broths at home to stay warm.

Swap sweets for seasonal fruits

Sweets like gajar halwa and laddoos are popular in winter but seasonal fruits are healthier if you crave something sweet.  

Swap refined for whole grains

Eating whole grains such as ragi and bajra can boost winter digestion and also reduce sugar cravings. 

Swap chips for
home-baked wedges 

Avoid chips are they are high in calories and low in nutrients, baked sweet potato wedges can boost digestion.

Swap red for lean protein

Lean proteins such as chicken and fish can help reduce sugar cravings while also boost mood in winter. 

