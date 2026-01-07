Healthy Foods That Can Cause Acne

Image Credit: Unsplash
While acne is often blamed on junk food and poor skincare, research shows that even some “healthy” foods can trigger breakouts in certain people by affecting hormones, insulin levels, inflammation and gut health.
Milk especially skim milk is linked to increased acne risk due to natural hormones and insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) that stimulate oil production.
Can spike insulin and IGF-1 levels, which may worsen acne, particularly in young adults.
High-glycemic fruits like ripe bananas and mangoes Cause rapid blood sugar rises that can trigger hormonal acne in sensitive individuals.
Nuts are high omega-6 fat content may promote inflammation when consumed in excess.
Contain phytoestrogens that may influence hormonal balance and trigger breakouts in some people.
Protein bars and energy foods often contain hidden sugars, dairy or whey that can aggravate acne.
Smoothies with fruit juice bases have concentrated sugars that may raise insulin levels and worsen acne.
