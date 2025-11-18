Healthy Breakfast Hacks For Busy Days

Image Credit: Unsplash
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, most of us tend to ignore it.
Image Credit: Freepik:
The heart-healthy oats can become a great high-fibre breakfast option that can be prepared easily the night before.
Image Credit: Freepik:
Easy food combinations like berries add antioxidants, and milks like oat or almond milk can add a calcium boost to the breakfast plate.
Image Credit: Freepik:
The high-fibre millets like ragi, jowar, or bajra can be combined with South Indian staples like idlis, dosas, and uthappams to make a nutritious breakfast.
Image Credit: Freepik:
This vibrant breakfast option is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre.
Image Credit: Freepik:
The supposedly unhealthy cookies can be made healthy with the addition of fibre-rich oatmeal and fruit.
Image Credit: Freepik:
With fruit, cheese, and a handful of nuts, it has got protein, healthy fats, and fibre in seconds.
Image Credit: Freepik:
A combination of simple ingredients like protein from eggs, the healthy fats of avocado, and the all-round goodness of spinach can be combined in a burrito.
Image Credit: Freepik:
Image Credit: Freepik:
The high-fibre cereal, when combined with yogurt, berries, nuts, and seeds, can add a powerful boost to the breakfast plate.
For More Stories
like this check out:
Image Credit: Freepik: