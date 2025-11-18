Healthy Breakfast Hacks For Busy Days

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, most of us tend to ignore it.

Overnight Oats

The heart-healthy oats can become a great high-fibre breakfast option that can be prepared easily the night before.

Smoothies

Easy food combinations like berries add antioxidants, and milks like oat or almond milk can add a calcium boost to the breakfast plate.

High Fibre Boost

The high-fibre millets like ragi, jowar, or bajra can be combined with South Indian staples like idlis, dosas, and uthappams to make a nutritious breakfast.

Chia Breakfast Pudding

This vibrant breakfast option is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre.

Breakfast Cookies

The supposedly unhealthy cookies can be made healthy with the addition of fibre-rich oatmeal and fruit.

Fruit, Cheese, And Nuts

With fruit, cheese, and a handful of nuts, it has got protein, healthy fats, and fibre in seconds.

Healthy Breakfast Burrito

A combination of simple ingredients like protein from eggs, the healthy fats of avocado, and the all-round goodness of spinach can be combined in a burrito.

Granola

The high-fibre cereal, when combined with yogurt, berries, nuts, and seeds, can add a powerful boost to the breakfast plate.

