Healthy Anti-Ageing Routine

While ageing is a natural process, you can choose to slow down or reverse the signs of ageing.
A well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins promotes overall health and well-being.
Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants (like berries, nuts, and dark leafy greens) to combat oxidative stress, which is known to accelerate ageing.
High sugar intake can lead to inflammation and is linked to various age-related diseases.
Studies show that chronic stress can contribute to premature signs of ageing.
Regular exercise helps enhance overall health in more ways than one.
Smoking is one of the most detrimental habits for skin health and can lead to premature ageing signs.
Inadequate sleep can make you age faster, contribute to a variety of health issues and affect skin appearance.
