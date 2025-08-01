Healthy Anti-Ageing Routine


Image Credits: Pexels


While ageing is a natural process, you can choose to slow down or reverse the signs of ageing.

Image Credits: Pexels

Eat right

A well-balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins promotes overall health and well-being.

Image Credits: Pexels

Antioxidant-rich foods

Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants (like berries, nuts, and dark leafy greens) to combat oxidative stress, which is known to accelerate ageing.

Image Credits: Pexels

Limit sugar

High sugar intake can lead to inflammation and is linked to various age-related diseases.

Image Credits: Pexels

Manage stress

Studies show that chronic stress can contribute to premature signs of ageing.

Image Credits: Pexels

Stay active

Regular exercise helps enhance overall health in more ways than one.

Image Credits: Pexels

Quit smoking

Smoking is one of the most detrimental habits for skin health and can lead to premature ageing signs.

Image Credits: Pexels

Sleep well

Inadequate sleep can make you age faster, contribute to a variety of health issues and affect skin appearance.

Image Credits: Pexels

Image Credits: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here