Healthy Alternatives For Tea/Coffee This Summer

Introduction

Need a break from regular chai or coffee in the heat? Try these healthy, refreshing drinks that energise, hydrate, and support your health, without caffeine overload or excess sugar.

Coconut Water

Low in calories and packed with electrolytes, coconut water is nature's sports drink, perfect for hot days.

Buttermilk

Cooling, probiotic-rich and digestive-friendly, chaas helps keep your gut in good shape and body temperature in control.

Herbal Teas

Peppermint, chamomile or hibiscus teas are caffeine-free, relaxing, and full of antioxidants. Ideal for stress and detox.

Lemon Water

Hydrating and rich in vitamin C, lemon water aids digestion and boosts immunity;  a perfect morning starter.

Sattu Drink

This Bihar-origin drink made from roasted gram flour is protein-rich, filling, and keeps your body cool in summer.

Aloe Vera Juice

Known for its digestive and skin benefits, aloe juice is great chilled and slightly sweetened with honey.

Cucumber-Mint Cooler

Blend cucumber, mint, and a splash of lime for a hydrating, anti-inflammatory drink that beats the heat.

Infused Water

Soak fruits, herbs, or spices in cold water for a flavourful, sugar-free hydration boost throughout the day.

