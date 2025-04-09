Healthy Alternatives For Tea/Coffee This Summer

Image Credit: Unsplash
Need a break from regular chai or coffee in the heat? Try these healthy, refreshing drinks that energise, hydrate, and support your health, without caffeine overload or excess sugar.
Low in calories and packed with electrolytes, coconut water is nature's sports drink, perfect for hot days.
Cooling, probiotic-rich and digestive-friendly, chaas helps keep your gut in good shape and body temperature in control.
Peppermint, chamomile or hibiscus teas are caffeine-free, relaxing, and full of antioxidants. Ideal for stress and detox.
Hydrating and rich in vitamin C, lemon water aids digestion and boosts immunity; a perfect morning starter.
This Bihar-origin drink made from roasted gram flour is protein-rich, filling, and keeps your body cool in summer.
Known for its digestive and skin benefits, aloe juice is great chilled and slightly sweetened with honey.
Blend cucumber, mint, and a splash of lime for a hydrating, anti-inflammatory drink that beats the heat.
Soak fruits, herbs, or spices in cold water for a flavourful, sugar-free hydration boost throughout the day.
