Healthiest Ways To Consume Coffee 

Image Credit: Unsplash
When consumed mindfully, coffee can be a health-supporting beverage, with research showing that the way it is prepared, timed, and paired with food plays a major role in maximising its benefits while minimising side effects.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Black coffee retains antioxidants without added sugars or excess calories.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cutting sweeteners helps prevent blood sugar spikes and unnecessary calorie intake.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Moderate consumption is linked to better heart and metabolic health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Having coffee before mid-afternoon supports sleep quality and circadian rhythm.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Pairing coffee with food may reduce acidity-related gut discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
These retain higher antioxidant content compared to very dark roasts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drinking water helps offset coffee's mild diuretic effect.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: