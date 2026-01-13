Healthiest Ways To Consume Coffee 

When consumed mindfully, coffee can be a health-supporting beverage, with research showing that the way it is prepared, timed, and paired with food plays a major role in maximising its benefits while minimising side effects.

Have it black or with minimal milk

Black coffee retains antioxidants without added sugars or excess calories.

Avoid added sugar and syrups

Cutting sweeteners helps prevent blood sugar spikes and unnecessary calorie intake.

Limit intake to 2–3 cups a day

Moderate consumption is linked to better heart and metabolic health.

Drink coffee earlier in the day

Having coffee before mid-afternoon supports sleep quality and circadian rhythm.

Avoid coffee on an
empty stomach

Pairing coffee with food may reduce acidity-related gut discomfort.

Opt for lighter to medium roasts

These retain higher antioxidant content compared to very dark roasts.

Stay hydrated alongside coffee

Drinking water helps offset coffee's mild diuretic effect.

