Healthiest Toppings For A Yogurt Bowl

A yogurt bowl is one of the easiest, quickest and most versatile healthy breakfasts you can make but the real magic lies in the toppings. The right add-ons can boost your bowl with fibre, protein, antioxidants, healthy fats and extra flavour.
Fresh fruits add natural sweetness plus vitamins, fibre and antioxidants.
Nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios provide healthy fats and crunch that keep you fuller for longer.
Seeds such as chia, flax and pumpkin seeds boost omega-3s, fibre and sustained energy.
Granola adds texture and whole grains without unnecessary sweetness.
Dark chocolate shavings offer antioxidants and a touch of indulgence without excess sugar.
Coconut flakes add healthy fats and a tropical flavour that pairs well with yogurt.
Peanut or almond butter enhances protein content and keeps hunger at bay.
