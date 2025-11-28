Healthiest Toppings For A Yogurt Bowl

Image Credit: Unsplash


A yogurt bowl is one of the easiest, quickest and most versatile healthy breakfasts you can make but the real magic lies in the toppings. The right add-ons can boost your bowl with fibre, protein, antioxidants, healthy fats and extra flavour.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fresh fruits 

Fresh fruits add natural sweetness plus vitamins, fibre and antioxidants.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts and pistachios provide healthy fats and crunch that keep you fuller for longer.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Seeds

Seeds such as chia, flax and pumpkin seeds boost omega-3s, fibre and sustained energy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Granola

Granola adds texture and whole grains without unnecessary sweetness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dark chocolate shavings 

Dark chocolate shavings offer antioxidants and a touch of indulgence without excess sugar.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Coconut flakes 

Coconut flakes add healthy fats and a tropical flavour that pairs well with yogurt.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Peanut or almond butter 

Peanut or almond butter enhances protein content and keeps hunger at bay.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

