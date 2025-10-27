Healthiest Snacks To Have With Tea

Snacking with tea can be healthy if you pick nutrient-rich options instead of fried or sugary treats. Pairing tea with wholesome, high-fibre or protein snacks helps maintain energy, stabilises blood sugar, and keeps cravings away, turning your tea time into a guilt-free ritual.

Roasted chana 

Crunchy, protein-packed, and rich in fibre, roasted chana keeps you full longer and supports digestion. A perfect low-calorie desi munchie.

Mixed nuts

A handful of almonds, walnuts, and pistachios adds healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants — great for heart and brain health.

Sprout chaat

Tossed sprouts with lemon, onion, and spices make a refreshing, protein-rich snack that boosts metabolism and gut health.

Multigrain toast with avocado 

Loaded with fibre and healthy fats, this combo gives sustained energy and balances your tea's caffeine kick.

Baked sweet potato chips

A healthy alternative to fried chips packed with beta-carotene, potassium, and natural sweetness that complements tea.

Air-popped popcorn

Low in calories but high in fibre, popcorn is a smart, crunchy snack that satisfies cravings without oil overload.

Poha or upma with veggies

Light, balanced, and full of fibre and vitamins, a warm plate of poha or upma pairs beautifully with your evening chai.

