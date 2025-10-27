Healthiest Snacks To Have With Tea

Image Credit: Unsplash
Snacking with tea can be healthy if you pick nutrient-rich options instead of fried or sugary treats. Pairing tea with wholesome, high-fibre or protein snacks helps maintain energy, stabilises blood sugar, and keeps cravings away, turning your tea time into a guilt-free ritual.
Crunchy, protein-packed, and rich in fibre, roasted chana keeps you full longer and supports digestion. A perfect low-calorie desi munchie.
A handful of almonds, walnuts, and pistachios adds healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants — great for heart and brain health.
Tossed sprouts with lemon, onion, and spices make a refreshing, protein-rich snack that boosts metabolism and gut health.
Loaded with fibre and healthy fats, this combo gives sustained energy and balances your tea's caffeine kick.
A healthy alternative to fried chips packed with beta-carotene, potassium, and natural sweetness that complements tea.
Low in calories but high in fibre, popcorn is a smart, crunchy snack that satisfies cravings without oil overload.
Light, balanced, and full of fibre and vitamins, a warm plate of poha or upma pairs beautifully with your evening chai.
