Healthiest Seeds And Best Way To Consume

Seeds are small but mighty sources of protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support heart health, digestion, hormone balance, and immunity. However, how you consume them plays a big role in how much nutrition you actually get.
Soak them in water or milk for at least 30 minutes before eating to aid digestion and nutrient absorption.
Always consume them ground, as whole flaxseeds can pass undigested through your system.
Eat them lightly roasted or sprinkle over soups and salads for crunch.
Have a small handful raw or roasted, but unsalted, to avoid excess sodium.
Dry roast them and add to salads or chutneys for better flavour and absorption.
Sprinkle raw on smoothies or oatmeal and avoid heating to preserve nutrients.
