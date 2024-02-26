Healthiest Prebiotic Foods

Image Credit: Pexels
Prebiotic foods are types of fibre that feed the beneficial bacteria in our gut, promoting a healthy digestive system and overall well-being.
Chicory root is one of the richest sources of inulin, a type of prebiotic fibre that supports gut health and enhances mineral absorption.
Jerusalem artichokes are high in inulin and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, improving digestion and immune function.
Garlic contains a prebiotic fibre that helps stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut, reducing inflammation and boosting immune function.
Onions are rich in prebiotic fibres like inulin and FOS that nourish the gut microbiota, improve gut health, and support overall digestive function.
Leeks are a good source of inulin and FOS, which help feed beneficial bacteria in the gut and improve the balance of microbiota.
Bananas contain resistant starch, a type of prebiotic fibre that helps support a healthy gut microbiome and improve digestion.
Apples are a good source of pectin, a type of prebiotic fibre that helps support gut health, regulate blood sugar levels, and reduce inflammation.
