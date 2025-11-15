Healthiest Plant-Based Milks

Image Credit: Pexels
Plant-based milks differ in protein, calcium, healthy fats, and added ingredients, which makes some choices more nutritious than others. Always pick unsweetened versions to avoid unnecessary sugar.
A complete protein source, making it closest to dairy nutritionally. Usually fortified with calcium and vitamin D, which boosts its bone-health profile.
High in protein, creamy and ideal for those with soy or nut allergies. Works well in coffee and smoothies.
Contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that support heart and brain health. Good for people looking to increase healthy fats.
Naturally sweet, high in beta-glucan fibre that supports digestion and cholesterol control. Higher in carbs, so moderation matters for blood sugar.
Very low in calories and rich in vitamin E, a strong antioxidant for skin and immunity.
Packed with plant-based omega-3s (ALA) that benefit heart health. Naturally low in calories and typically fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
Creamy, mildly sweet, and low in calories. Though low in protein, it works well in teas, smoothies, and desserts.
