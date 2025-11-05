Healthiest Nuts For Your Heart

Image Credit: Pexels
Nuts are a fantastic addition to a heart-healthy diet. Here are some of the healthiest nuts for heart health.
Almonds are rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol levels.
The antioxidants, especially vitamin E, and other compounds in almonds can help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are risk factors for heart disease.
Cashews are rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, magnesium, and copper. They can help reduce blood pressure and support heart health.
These nuts are low in calories and high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Eating pistachios may help lower cholesterol and improve blood vessel function.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts can help reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol levels. They are also packed with antioxidants and may improve heart health overall.
Peanuts contain a number of heart-healthy nutrients. These include magnesium, niacin, copper, oleic acid, and multiple antioxidants, such as resveratrol.
For the best heart health benefits, opt for unsalted, raw or dry-roasted nuts. Including a variety of nuts in your diet can provide a range of nutrients that support heart health while keeping portion sizes in check.
