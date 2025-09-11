Health Tips To Compensate For Air Pollution

Image Credit: Unsplash
Air pollution is a serious health hazard, especially for the respiratory system. WHO links air pollution to respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic bronchitis, and even lung cancer. People in urban areas, especially in India's metro cities, are particularly vulnerable due to high pollution levels. Follow these tips to minimise impact.
Invest in your health. Install good-quality air purifiers to reduce indoor pollutant levels and improve air quality where you spend most of your time.
Use N95 masks when stepping outside, especially on high pollution days, to filter out harmful particles.
Avoid going out between 10 AM and 4 PM, when pollution levels tend to be highest. This can reduce your exposure to air pollution.
Prevent outdoor polluted air from entering your home by keeping windows and doors closed, especially during smog episodes.
Drinking plenty of water helps keep your respiratory tract moist and helps flush out toxins. Aim for 2 litres minimum, daily.
Gentle indoor exercises or yoga improve lung function and enhance your body's ability to handle pollutants.
Consume foods like berries, green tea, and citrus fruits that help combat oxidative stress from pollution.
Smoking adds to respiratory burden; avoiding it helps reduce further lung damage in polluted environments. Also avoid exposure to second-hand smoke.
