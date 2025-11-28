Health Secrets Locked Inside Banana Peels

Image Credit: Freepik
The white peel of the banana can be utilised in a number of ways to seek additional health benefits. Following a sustainable practice is the way forward, and this can help in utilising what is generally considered waste.
The normally discarded banana peel can be used as a natural teeth whitening agent, but the results can vary depending on the usage and consistency, as necessary proven in studies.
Studies have documented that rubbing banana peels on the skin can consume them as well as help reduce skin irritation, reduce ageing and reduce acne.
This has been self-tested; using banana peels and blending them as part of hair masking can make the hair healthier and shinier by reducing free radical damage.
To relieve itchiness from sunburn, poison ivy rash, or bug bites, and to help bring splinters to the surface of the skin.
Making banana peel tea and chutney and blending it in a smoothie are a number of ways to utilise banana peels instead of throwing them away.
