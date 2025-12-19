Image Credit: Pexels
Working from the bed feels cosy in winter, but it can quietly harm your body. These small daily habits can add up and affect posture, sleep, and overall productivity.
Image Credit: Pexels
Poor posture can strain your neck and back, as shown in ergonomic studies.
Image Credit: Pexels
Slouching limits lung expansion, which is important for breathing and increases fatigue.
Image Credit: Pexels
Working under blankets overheats the body and slows you down.
Image Credit: Pexels
Less winter sunlight lowers vitamin D, leading to negative effects on mood, as noted in seasonal affect studies.
Image Credit: Pexels
Soft surfaces trap heat and reduce device performance.
Image Credit: Pexels
Bed work disrupts sleep quality and rest patterns.
Image Credit: Pexels
Long hours in bed increase stiffness and joint discomfort.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: