Health Risks Of Working From Bed 

Working from the bed feels cosy in winter, but it can quietly harm your body. These small daily habits can add up and affect posture, sleep, and overall productivity.

Poor posture can strain your neck and back, as shown in ergonomic studies.

Neck And Back Strain

Slouching limits lung expansion, which is important for breathing and increases fatigue.

Reduced Lung Capacity

Body Overheating

Working under blankets overheats the body and slows you down.

Low Sunlight Exposure

Less winter sunlight lowers vitamin D, leading to negative effects on mood, as noted in seasonal affect studies.

Laptop Overheating

Soft surfaces trap heat and reduce device performance.

Blurred Work–Rest Boundaries

Bed work disrupts sleep quality and rest patterns.

Long hours in bed increase stiffness and joint discomfort.

Less Physical Movement

