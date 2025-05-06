Health Risks Of Unhealthy Foods

Introduction

Unhealthy foods can do more than just add inches to your waistline—they can silently damage organs, trigger chronic illnesses, and affect mental health.

Obesity

High sugar and fat intake leads to weight gain and obesity-related diseases.

Heart Disease

Trans fats and excessive sodium can increase blood pressure and cholesterol.

Type 2 Diabetes

Sugary foods spike insulin levels, increasing your risk of diabetes.

Fatty Liver

Processed foods and added sugars can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Digestive Problems

Low fibre intake from junk foods disrupts bowel health and gut flora.

Mental Health Issues

Poor diet is linked to depression, anxiety, and brain fog.

Weakened Immunity

Lack of essential nutrients compromises your body's defence system.

Cancer Risk

Preservatives and processed meats are linked to an increased cancer risk (WHO).

