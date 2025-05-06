Health Risks Of Unhealthy Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash
Unhealthy foods can do more than just add inches to your waistline—they can silently damage organs, trigger chronic illnesses, and affect mental health.
High sugar and fat intake leads to weight gain and obesity-related diseases.
Trans fats and excessive sodium can increase blood pressure and cholesterol.
Sugary foods spike insulin levels, increasing your risk of diabetes.
Processed foods and added sugars can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Low fibre intake from junk foods disrupts bowel health and gut flora.
Poor diet is linked to depression, anxiety, and brain fog.
Lack of essential nutrients compromises your body's defence system.
Preservatives and processed meats are linked to an increased cancer risk (WHO).
