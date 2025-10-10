Health Risks of Fruitarian Diet

A fruitarian diet mainly involves eating fruits, with some nuts and seeds. While it may seem healthy, it's extremely restrictive and can lack essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and B12. Long-term, it may lead to serious health risks and is generally unsafe without medical supervision.

Nutrient deficiencies

Fruitarian diet lacks proteins, healthy fats, and key vitamins like B12 and D, leading to weakness and poor immunity.

Blood sugar spikes

High fruit sugar (fructose) intake can cause frequent sugar spikes and crashes, raising diabetes risk.

Weak bones

Fruitarian diet is low in calcium and vitamin D may result in brittle bones and higher osteoporosis risk over time.

Muscle loss

Fruitarian diet causes insufficient protein intake which leads to muscle breakdown, reduced strength, and slower recovery.

Digestive problems

Too much fibre and fructose from fruitarian diet may cause bloating, diarrhoea, or irritable bowel symptoms.

Dental issues

Fruitarian diet is high in fruit acids and sugar erode tooth enamel, causing cavities and sensitivity.

Fatigue and low energy

Lack of balanced nutrients leads to constant tiredness, dizziness, and reduced stamina.

