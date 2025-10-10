Health Risks of Fruitarian Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
A fruitarian diet mainly involves eating fruits, with some nuts and seeds. While it may seem healthy, it's extremely restrictive and can lack essential nutrients like protein, calcium, and B12. Long-term, it may lead to serious health risks and is generally unsafe without medical supervision.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fruitarian diet lacks proteins, healthy fats, and key vitamins like B12 and D, leading to weakness and poor immunity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High fruit sugar (fructose) intake can cause frequent sugar spikes and crashes, raising diabetes risk.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fruitarian diet is low in calcium and vitamin D may result in brittle bones and higher osteoporosis risk over time.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fruitarian diet causes insufficient protein intake which leads to muscle breakdown, reduced strength, and slower recovery.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Too much fibre and fructose from fruitarian diet may cause bloating, diarrhoea, or irritable bowel symptoms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fruitarian diet is high in fruit acids and sugar erode tooth enamel, causing cavities and sensitivity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lack of balanced nutrients leads to constant tiredness, dizziness, and reduced stamina.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: