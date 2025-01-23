Health Risks Of Drinking Contaminated Water

Introduction

Drinking contaminated water is a major global health concern. It exposes people to bacteria, chemicals, and pollutants, causing serious illnesses.

Diarrhoea

A leading cause of death in children worldwide.

Cholera

Spread through unsafe drinking water.

Typhoid

Caused by water contaminated with faecal matter.

Hepatitis A

Transmitted through polluted water.

Lead Poisoning

Damages the nervous system, especially in children.

Stomach Infections

Parasites like Giardia thrive in unsafe water.

Skin Problems

Chemical contamination causes rashes and allergies.

Long-Term Illnesses

Chronic exposure leads to kidney or liver damage.

