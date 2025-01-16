Health Impacts of Wildfire Smoke in the Air

Introduction

Wildfire smoke poses severe health risks, especially in urban and nearby areas. From respiratory issues to cardiovascular effects, understanding the dangers can help protect your health.

Respiratory Irritation

Smoke particles can cause coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Asthma Exacerbation

Asthma sufferers are at higher risk during wildfires.

Heart Problems

Fine particles increase the risk of heart attacks and arrhythmias.

Eye Irritation

Smoke exposure leads to redness, itching, and watery eyes.

Skin Damage

Prolonged exposure to smoke can cause dryness and irritation.

Pregnant Women's Health

Increases risks of low birth weight and preterm delivery.

Compromised Immunity

Long-term exposure can weaken the immune system.

Mental Stress

Wildfire events can trigger anxiety and PTSD.

Children's Vulnerability

Kids have developing lungs, making them more susceptible.

