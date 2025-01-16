Health Impacts of Wildfire Smoke in the Air

Image Credit: Unsplash
Wildfire smoke poses severe health risks, especially in urban and nearby areas. From respiratory issues to cardiovascular effects, understanding the dangers can help protect your health.
Smoke particles can cause coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.
Asthma sufferers are at higher risk during wildfires.
Fine particles increase the risk of heart attacks and arrhythmias.
Smoke exposure leads to redness, itching, and watery eyes.
Prolonged exposure to smoke can cause dryness and irritation.
Increases risks of low birth weight and preterm delivery.
Long-term exposure can weaken the immune system.
Wildfire events can trigger anxiety and PTSD.
Kids have developing lungs, making them more susceptible.
