Health Hacks To Survive The Party Season

The party season brings gas, bloating and unexpected weight gain due to overindulgence. People can use certain health hacks to help them enjoy the festive season without any worries.

Choose light meals like nuts, vegetables and other fibre-rich foods before indulging in festive treats.

Opt For Light Meals

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially with alcohol and sugary drinks that are commonly there at festive parties.

Stay Hydrated

Balance Your Plate

Studies suggest consuming a mix of protein, vegetables, and healthy fats to ensure a nutritious plate for ease in digestion.

Take A Walk

People need to get a bare minimum of 10,000 steps to kick their digestion into gear and stimulate digestive enzymes.

Keep Count

Plan your meals and keep count of the plates that you are consuming during the party to consume properly after meals.

Herbal Tea Tonic

A herbal tea before going to a party can help kickstart digestion and make way for the seasonal indulgence.

The Morning After

Avoid refined carbohydrates and refined sugars; consume a lot of liquids to ease digestive efforts.

Moderation

If you are looking forward to indulging in sweets this party season, then moderate your intake instead of depriving yourself.

