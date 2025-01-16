Health Concerns Every Woman Should Know

Image Credit: Unsplash
Women's health is diverse, and being proactive about common concerns is vital. Awareness can lead to early detection and better care. Here's a quick guide to key health issues women should monitor.
The leading cause of death in women; watch for chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath.
Regular self-exams and mammograms are crucial for early detection.
PCOS, endometriosis, and menstrual irregularities need attention.
Ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D to maintain bone health.
Depression and anxiety are common; seek professional help when needed.
Women are more prone to conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Monitor unexplained weight changes, fatigue, or mood swings.
Stay hydrated and maintain hygiene to prevent Urinary Tract Infections .
Keep blood sugar levels in check with regular screenings and a healthy diet.
