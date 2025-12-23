Health Benefits Of Walking

Image Credit: Pexels
In India's fast-paced urban life, walking remains the most accessible and effective way to combat rising lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Research shows that even a brisk 15-minute daily walk can significantly boost your heart health and longevity.
Just 30 minutes of daily walking can lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes by nearly 30%.
Walking improves circulation and helps manage blood pressure, reducing the risk of stroke.
Brisk walking burns calories effectively, helping to reduce visceral fat common in Indian body types.
A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine links walking to reduced anxiety and depression.
Regular movement lubricates the joints and strengthens the muscles supporting the knees and hips.
Walking outdoors in the morning helps synthesize vitamin D, crucial for bone health.
Post-meal walks (the "shatpavali" tradition) are scientifically proven to prevent post-prandial glucose spikes.
Physical exertion from walking helps regulate your circadian rhythm for deeper nighttime rest.
Moderate exercise, like walking, increases the activity of immune cells that fight off infections.
Research published in The Lancet suggests that increasing your step count is directly linked to a longer lifespan.
