Health Benefits Of Ragi 

Image Credit: Getty

Introduction

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a popular cereal loaded with fibre. It has the highest potassium and calcium content of all millets.

Image Credit: Getty

Weight loss

This grain is also helpful in weight loss because it contains the amino acid, tryptophan, which suppresses hunger and eventually results in weight loss.

Image Credit: Pexels

Boosts bone health

Ragi is loaded with calcium. Along with calcium, it contains vitamin D. Combination of these two nutrients helps strengthen bones.

Image Credit: Pexels

Diabetes friendly

Diabetics are often advised to consume ragi as a substitute for white rice and wheat as it helps in maintaining blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

Image Credit: Pexels

Gluten-free

Ragi is a gluten-free as well as highly nutritious grain. Therefore, it is a great choice for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Image Credit: Getty

Improves milk production 

Due to the immense iron and calcium content in ragi, it is ideal to stimulate milk production in expecting women and breastfeeding mothers.

Image Credit: Pexels

High fibre content

Ragi is loaded with dietary fibre which can help keep your digestion healthy and prevent constipation. Foods with high fibre are helpful in weight loss and are good for people with hypertension.

Image Credit: Getty

How to use

Ragi is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare several Indian cuisines like dosa, roti, idli, upma, puttu, parathas, and adai as well as sweets like halwa and barfi. 

Image Credit: Getty

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:

 Click Here