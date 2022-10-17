Health Benefits Of Ragi 

Image Credit: Getty
Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a popular cereal loaded with fibre. It has the highest potassium and calcium content of all millets.
This grain is also helpful in weight loss because it contains the amino acid, tryptophan, which suppresses hunger and eventually results in weight loss.
Ragi is loaded with calcium. Along with calcium, it contains vitamin D. Combination of these two nutrients helps strengthen bones.
Diabetics are often advised to consume ragi as a substitute for white rice and wheat as it helps in maintaining blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
Ragi is a gluten-free as well as highly nutritious grain. Therefore, it is a great choice for those with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
Due to the immense iron and calcium content in ragi, it is ideal to stimulate milk production in expecting women and breastfeeding mothers.
Ragi is loaded with dietary fibre which can help keep your digestion healthy and prevent constipation. Foods with high fibre are helpful in weight loss and are good for people with hypertension.
Ragi is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare several Indian cuisines like dosa, roti, idli, upma, puttu, parathas, and adai as well as sweets like halwa and barfi.
