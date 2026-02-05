Health Benefits Of Methi Seeds

Image Credit: Pexels
Methi seeds are a nutritional powerhouse that can nourish the body with their vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients.
Consuming methi seeds can slow sugar absorption in the gut.
Studies indicate that methi seeds can increase satiety hormones that reduce fat intake.
The seeds lower the presence of LDL (bad) cholesterol, as they are packed with steroidal saponins.
The mucilage content in it forms a protective layer in the stomach, soothing digestive issues like acid reflux and constipation.
Studies suggest that consuming methi seeds can improve hair health by making it shiny and strong.
The powerful antioxidants in it can make skin clearer, reduce signs of ageing, and give the skin a radiant glow.
