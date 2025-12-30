Health Benefits Of Jowar

Image Credit: Unsplash
Jowar is a nutrient-dense whole grain that is a staple in arid regions of Asia. Multiple studies have highlighted that jowar has diverse health benefits.
Jowar serves as an efficient weight management grain due to its high fibre content.
A superior alternative to refined grains like wheat and rice that doesn't spike blood sugar levels erratically.
Studies suggest that bioactive compounds in jowar can be helpful in preventing the formation of plaque.
Jowar is naturally devoid of gluten, making it a critical dietary staple for those with coeliac disease or gluten sensitivity.
This millet is an antioxidant powerhouse that contains rare compounds which are rarely found in other foods.
There are essential minerals, like phosphorus and magnesium, which play a key role in the absorption of calcium in the body.
A high concentration of iron and copper in jowar can aid in the production of red blood cells and improve blood circulation.
