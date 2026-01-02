Health Benefits Of Having Raita During Lunch

Image Credit: Unsplash
Adding raita to lunch is more than a taste upgrade. This cooling curd-based side dish supports digestion, hydration, and overall gut health, especially with Indian meals.
Probiotics in curd support healthy gut bacteria and help prevent post-meal bloating.
Regular intake may improve nutrient absorption and strengthen intestinal health.
The high water content helps maintain fluid balance during long working hours.
Curd offers easily digestible protein that supports muscle and tissue repair.
Calcium available in curd hugely contributes to stronger bones and teeth.
Beneficial bacteria help strengthen the body's natural immune response.
Protein and fat in raita can slow carbohydrate absorption from the meal.
