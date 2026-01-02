Health Benefits Of Having Raita During Lunch

Adding raita to lunch is more than a taste upgrade. This cooling curd-based side dish supports digestion, hydration, and overall gut health, especially with Indian meals.

Improves digestion 

Probiotics in curd support healthy gut bacteria and help prevent post-meal bloating.

Supports gut health

Regular intake may improve nutrient absorption and strengthen intestinal health.

Boosts hydration

The high water content helps maintain fluid balance during long working hours.

Provides quality protein

Curd offers easily digestible protein that supports muscle and tissue repair.

Supports bone health

Calcium available in curd hugely contributes to stronger bones and teeth.

May improve immunity

Beneficial bacteria help strengthen the body's natural immune response.

Balances blood sugar levels

Protein and fat in raita can slow carbohydrate absorption from the meal.

