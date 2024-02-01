Health Benefits Of Green Peas

Image Credit: Pexels
Green peas are tiny, yet so delicious and widely popular! Also known as matar, green peas are a part of the legume family.
Magnesium, potassium and calcium are heart healthy minerals found in peas. Peas help in preventing high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.
Fibrous green peas are excellent for digestion. They provide intestines with good bacteria, which keep them healthy and promote gut health.
Green peas may reduce your appetite, as they are loaded with protein as well as fibre. Peas are also low in calories.
Around half cup of peas contains 4 grams of protein. Not just protein, matar also contains iron, phosphorus, folate and vitamin A, K and C.
Peas contain the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients help protect your eyes from chronic diseases.
People with diabetes can add peas to their diet as they have a relatively low glycemic index low in glycemic index.
Green peas are a rich source of iron and can be extremely helpful for people with anaemia.
