Health Benefits Of Green Peas

Introduction

Green peas are tiny, yet so delicious and widely popular! Also known as matar, green peas are a part of the legume family.

Boost heart health

Magnesium, potassium and calcium are heart healthy minerals found in peas. Peas help in preventing high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Good for digestion

Fibrous green peas are excellent for digestion. They provide intestines with good bacteria, which keep them healthy and promote gut health.

Helps in weight loss

Green peas may reduce your appetite, as they are loaded with protein as well as fibre. Peas are also low in calories.

High nutrient content

Around half cup of peas contains 4 grams of protein. Not just protein, matar also contains iron, phosphorus, folate and vitamin A, K and C.

Eye health

Peas contain the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients help protect your eyes from chronic diseases.

Good for diabetics

People with diabetes can add peas to their diet as they have a relatively low glycemic index low in glycemic index.

Source of iron

Green peas are a rich source of iron and can be extremely helpful for people with anaemia. 

