Health Benefits Of Ginger Tea

Ginger tea is one of the simplest and most comforting herbal drinks. Packed with antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatory compounds, it can soothe the stomach, ease cold symptoms, and boost overall health. 

Relieves nausea

Helps calm the stomach and reduces nausea, especially during motion sickness.

Eases digestion

Ginger tea stimulates digestive enzymes and prevents bloating or gas.

Reduces inflammation

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory compounds that may ease joint and muscle pain.

Soothes cold & cough

Its warming effect helps clear congestion and supports immunity.

Boosts metabolism

Can slightly increase calorie burn and support weight management.

Relieves menstrual discomfort

Warm ginger tea may ease cramps and abdominal pain during menstrual cycle.

Improves circulation

Promotes better blood flow, helping the body feel more energised.

