Health Benefits Of Ghee With Warm Water

Drinking a small amount of ghee with warm water is a traditional Ayurvedic practice that is now gaining scientific attention for its potential role in digestion, gut health, metabolism and overall vitality when consumed mindfully.

Supports digestion

Ghee stimulates digestive enzymes and may help improve nutrient absorption.

Lubricates the gut 

Its healthy fats can ease bowel movement and support gut lining health.

Aids fat metabolism

Ghee contains short-chain fatty acids like butyrate that support metabolic health.

Promotes satiety

Healthy fats help control appetite and reduce overeating.

Improves joint lubrication

Traditional use and emerging research link healthy fats to joint comfort.

Supports skin health

Fat-soluble vitamins in ghee contribute to skin hydration from within.

Supports hormonal
balance

Dietary fats are essential for hormone production and regulation.

