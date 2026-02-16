Health Benefits Of Forest Bathing

Image Credit: Pexels
Forest bathing is a practice that involves simply existing in nature, primarily forests, for its numerous health benefits.
Spending two hours in nature-dense environments can boost natural killer (NK) cell activity, enhancing immune defence against infections and cancer cells.
Forests can lower stress hormones and anxiety symptoms in people, so spending time in nature is beneficial for your mental health.
Forest bathing in hot and humid climates can improve sleep quality by syncing your natural body rhythm.
Studies confirm that forest bathing can lower heart risk factors and blood pressure, which puts stress on the heart.
Forest bathing improves mood, reduces depression scores, and enhances neurocognitive resilience.
Breathing in fresh air from the forest can strengthen lung function, especially for people who live in polluted environments.
Group forest bathing can lead to strengthening social connections through shared experiences.
