Health Benefits Of Eating Ragi

Ragi is a nutritionally rich millet which can help boost health in many ways.
It is rich in fibre which promotes satiety, supporting weight loss.
Ragi has a low glycaemic index, which means it releases energy slowly in the body and reduces sudden sugar spikes.
An abundant source of calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for your bones.
The antioxidants and amino acids present in ragi lower cholesterol and support heart function.
People who are deficient in iron can benefit from eating ragi, as it improves haemoglobin levels.
The essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals have immune system boosting capabilities.
Amino acids and antioxidants nourish the skin and hair by maintaining their appearance from within.
