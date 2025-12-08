Health Benefits Of Eating Ragi

Image Credit: Pexels


Ragi is a nutritionally rich millet which can help boost health in many ways.

Image Credit: Pexels

Supports Weight Loss

It is rich in fibre which promotes satiety, supporting weight loss.

Image Credit: Pexels

Manages Diabetes

Ragi has a low glycaemic index, which means it releases energy slowly in the body and reduces sudden sugar spikes.

Image Credit: Pexels

Better Bone Health

An abundant source of calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for your bones.

Image Credit: Pexels

Boosts Heart Health

The antioxidants and amino acids present in ragi lower cholesterol and support heart function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Prevents Anaemia

People who are deficient in iron can benefit from eating ragi, as it improves haemoglobin levels.

Image Credit: Pexels

​Improves Immunity

The essential nutrients, vitamins and minerals have immune system boosting capabilities.

Image Credit: Pexels

Support Skin And Hair Health

Amino acids and antioxidants nourish the skin and hair by maintaining their appearance from within.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com