Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and others, provide you with several important nutrients, which helps to improve overall health and wellness. Here, take a look at some of the health benefits of eating leafy greens everyday.
Leafy greens give you vitamins A, C, K, folate, and minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. All of these are essential for immunity, vision, and bone strength.
Potassium and nitrates help to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and decrease heart disease risk by improving blood flow.
High in lutein and vitamin A, they help to reduce oxidative stress to support vision, skin glow, and protection against age-related macular degeneration.
Fibre helps to improve gut health, digestion and also regulate blood sugar. It also fosters beneficial bacteria which prevents bloating and constipation.
It is low in calories and high in fibre and water content. It helps to maintain satiety, reduce cravings, and support healthy weight loss.
Antioxidants and polyphenols reduce chronic inflammation, lowering the risks of cancer, autoimmune issues, and supports healthy ageing.
Nutrients like folate and lutein help to slow cognitive decline, improve memory, and protect against dementia.
