Health Benefits Of Eating Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and others, provide you with several important nutrients, which helps to improve overall health and wellness. Here, take a look at some of the health benefits of eating leafy greens everyday. 

Manage Chronic Diseases
Leafy greens give you vitamins A, C, K, folate, and minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. All of these are essential for immunity, vision, and bone strength.

Nutrient Powerhouse

Potassium and nitrates help to lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and decrease heart disease risk by improving blood flow.

Heart Health

Eye and Skin Health

High in lutein and vitamin A, they help to reduce oxidative stress to support vision, skin glow, and protection against age-related macular degeneration.

Digestive Benefit

Fibre helps to improve gut health, digestion and also regulate blood sugar. It also fosters beneficial bacteria which prevents bloating and constipation.

Weight Management

It is low in calories and high in fibre and water content. It helps to maintain satiety, reduce cravings, and support healthy weight loss.

Anti-Inflammatory

Antioxidants and polyphenols reduce chronic inflammation, lowering the risks of cancer, autoimmune issues, and supports healthy ageing.

Brain Function

Nutrients like folate and lutein help to slow cognitive decline, improve memory, and protect against dementia.

