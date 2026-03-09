Image Credit: Unsplash
Eating a bowl of curd every day could be the difference between proper digestive function and impaired digestive discomfort throughout the day. Here are the health benefits of eating curd that could help your overall well-being.
Proper gut function requires an ample amount of essential bacteria, which curd has, and immune cells function better because of it.
There are proteins, calcium, vitamins, and minerals that curd has, which benefit overall functioning.
A bowl of curd naturally cools the body, making it an ideal dietary addition for hot summers.
Curd helps regulate cholesterol levels and support overall weight management.
