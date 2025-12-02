Health Benefits Of Eating Amla

The Indian gooseberry has a number of health benefits that can boost vitamin C levels in the body when consumed consistently over an extended period of time. Here are some other health benefits that can boost overall well-being and daily functioning.

Weight Loss

Amla is a superfood that has the ability to regulate weight management through its fat-burning and metabolism-boosting properties.

Fights Infections

The rich nutrient profile of amla helps boost the body's immune response when exposed to viruses that cause common infections.

Digestive Aid

Amla consumption stimulates gastric juices, offers relief from acidity and supports regular bowel movements.

Boost Heart Health

Regular amla consumption helps reduce overall cholesterol levels, prevent plaque build-up and regulate blood pressure.

The rich antioxidant profile present in the Indian gooseberry reduces oxidative stress on the liver.

Boost Liver Function

