Health Benefits Of Carrots

Carrots are packed with nutrients such as beta-carotene that boost eye health and antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress. But this is not all; the seasonal veggie can also benefit the whole body. 

Reduced Cancer Risk

Carrots contain carotenoids that help protect against a number of cancers.

Lowers Blood Cholesterol

Studies indicate that consumption of carrots can effectively lower blood cholesterol. 

Weight Loss

Carrots are low in calories and can increase satiety, leading to less snacking.

Eye Health

People should consume vitamin A-rich foods that can effectively support eye health from within.

Carrots are rich in potassium and vitamin K, which are important for bone health.

Bone Health

The high fibre content in carrots can function as a prebiotic that can function as digestion.

Digestive Health

