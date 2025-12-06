Health Benefits Of Carrots

Image Credit: Pexels
Carrots are packed with nutrients such as beta-carotene that boost eye health and antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress. But this is not all; the seasonal veggie can also benefit the whole body.
Carrots contain carotenoids that help protect against a number of cancers.
Studies indicate that consumption of carrots can effectively lower blood cholesterol.
Carrots are low in calories and can increase satiety, leading to less snacking.
People should consume vitamin A-rich foods that can effectively support eye health from within.
Carrots are rich in potassium and vitamin K, which are important for bone health.
The high fibre content in carrots can function as a prebiotic that can function as digestion.
