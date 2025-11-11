Health Benefits Of Buffalo Milk

Image Credit: Unsplash
Buffalo milk is a nutrient-rich dairy option that offers numerous health benefits, including higher protein and calcium content, improved heart health, and enhanced immunity.
Buffalo milk contains about 6-8% fat, nearly double that of cow's milk, contributing to its creamy texture which makes you feel full faster.
A glass of buffalo milk provides a substantial amount of protein, essential for muscle repair and growth.
The high viscosity buffalo milk is rich in calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A, and vitamin B12, which are crucial for bone health and immunity.
The high-calorie buffalo milk is rich in protein, and it helps with maintaining fullness, which helps in regulating healthy body fats.
The higher total antioxidant capacity helps in combating oxidative stress.
Peptides in buffalo milk help in slowing carbohydrate breakdown, thus helping maintain blood sugar levels.
Beta-lactoglobulin and potassium in buffalo milk may help reduce high blood pressure, which aids in maintaining heart health.
