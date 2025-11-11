Health Benefits Of Buffalo Milk

Buffalo milk is a nutrient-rich dairy option that offers numerous health benefits, including higher protein and calcium content, improved heart health, and enhanced immunity.

Higher Fat Content

Buffalo milk contains about 6-8% fat, nearly double that of cow's milk, contributing to its creamy texture which makes you feel full faster.

High Protein

A glass of buffalo milk provides a substantial amount of protein, essential for muscle repair and growth.

Vitamins And Minerals

The high viscosity buffalo milk is rich in calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A, and vitamin B12, which are crucial for bone health and immunity.

Weight Management

The high-calorie buffalo milk is rich in protein, and it helps with maintaining fullness, which helps in regulating healthy body fats.

Antioxidant Properties

The higher total antioxidant capacity helps in combating oxidative stress.

Blood Sugar Regulation

Peptides in buffalo milk help in slowing carbohydrate breakdown, thus helping maintain blood sugar levels.

Heart Health

Beta-lactoglobulin and potassium in buffalo milk may help reduce high blood pressure, which aids in maintaining heart health.

